Italian Citizenship By Descent: Can You Get It With A Maternal Lineage?

Italy is one of the countries that offer citizenship by descent. Jure Sanguinis means the right of blood, and you can claim your right to Italian citizenship if you can prove ancestral lineage in the country. It entitles you to a second passport, and you get all the rights and privileges that people born here have. While things can be pretty straightforward if you have male ancestors, they are complex if there’s a woman in the family line. At times, you may not even be eligible for citizenship by descent. Before understanding the options in such circumstances, let us explain the exception of maternal lineage in detail.

When you may not be eligible for citizenship by descent?

You may not qualify for citizenship through Jure Sanguinis if your ancestral line goes through an Italian-born woman who had a child before 1948, and the child is in your direct line of ascendancy to Italy. It will probably hold if your grandmother or great-grandmother gave birth before 1948. In this case, you cannot apply through the regular process for Italian citizenship by descent because you are technically not eligible. But you need not give up hope because you still have the option to settle here as a legal citizen. For this purpose, you will have to go through the courts with the 1948 judicial process.

What is the 1948 Rule?

The current Italian citizenship by descent law states that females cannot pass citizenship to people born before January 1, 1948. It means that only men can transfer citizenship to their children. The law keeps many deprived of their rights only because they have female ascendants. Moreover, it leads to complex situations like one sibling and their offspring qualifying for citizenship by descent just because they were born before 1948, while others from the same families are not eligible just because they were born later. The country’s Supreme Court recently stated that the provision goes against the principle of gender equality. Even children born to an Italian mother before 1948 may appeal the 1948 Rule and obtain Italian citizenship.

How does the 1948 process work?

Now that you have a ray of hope that you can still acquire Italian citizenship despite maternal lineage, it makes sense to understand how the 1948 process works. Since it involves court proceedings, you can expect it to be long and complicated, but awareness and preparation give you a good start. Fortunately, a great article about the process may be found on Bersani Law Firm website, and we will also list the steps for you so that you have clear expectations right from the start. Here are the typical steps you will have to follow during 1948 proceedings:

To start with, you need to collect and present key documents that detail the life events of your ancestors and trace your Italian lineage. These include birth, marriage, and death certificates, records of divorces, immigration, and naturalization, and name change information.

Each document has to be legalized if it is non-Italian in origin. You will need to have them translated in Italian and apostilled if issued in the US. Once done, these make valid evidence for the court of law.

Since the 1948 case goes into court, you will need to have a local attorney representing you. It is best to find an expert with experience in the 1948 court cases. You will have a head start with a local expert because they can even handle the proceeding when you cannot be personally present for the hearing. But you will have to give them Power of Attorney in that case.

Once you hire a local attorney, you have to mail the certified documents and original signed Power of Attorneys to them so that they can start with the proceedings in the Italian court. You can file the petition online with the help of a lawyer.

After you file the application and submit the documents, the court will assign you a case number, judge, and hearing date. The process will take some time, and you can expect to wait for your turn for a few months and even a year. These cases usually get resolved on one hearing, through a follow-up hearing may also happen. The final judgment typically comes a few months after the final hearing.

After getting the judgment, you get a court order. At this stage, you will have to submit the records and register in the Italian municipality of your ancestor’s birth.

Once the process is complete, you are a legal citizen of Italy and can live and work here just like any other person who has acquired citizenship through a male ancestor. The 1948 Rule is a positive move by the country and shows its commitment to enforce gender equality for citizenship applicants.

