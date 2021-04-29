University of Iowa to hold forums for three Graduate College dean candidates

Graduate College Dean John Keller is stepping down from his position July 31, and campus is searching for a new dean. The search committee has selected three finalists, who will participate in public forums next week.

The position is filled internally, and is open to tenured full professors at the UI.

Current outgoing dean of the Graduate College, John Keller, announced in March he would plan to retire, ending his tenure as the longest-serving Graduate College dean in the Big Ten on July 31. Keller, who is also the co-chair of the Presidential Search Committee, was tapped by the state Board of Regents to be the interim president of the UI until the new president begins. That will overlap with his job duties wrapping up as dean as current UI President Bruce Harreld is slated to depart the UI on May 16.

The regents are meeting in closed session today and tomorrow to interview and evaluate the four presidential finalists and are expected to select and announce the next top leader of the UI Friday.

The names of each Graduate College dean candidate will be announced 24 hours in advance of their forum, with their curriculum vitae available on the search website. Co-chairs of the search committee are Dean of the Tippie College of Business Amy Kristof-Brown and Kevin Legge, professor of Pathology in the Carver College of Medicine and director of the Immunology Graduate Program.

