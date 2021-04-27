Your+Checklist+for+Planning+a+Wedding+during+COVID

Getting married during a coronavirus pandemic comes with many risks, so it’s always advised to cancel or postponed. However, a coronavirus can still hold with the right measures in place. A pandemic shouldn’t stop your love, but be ready to make compromises and adjustments.

This post contains a complete wedding checklist specifically suitable for coronavirus weddings. From venues to guests and coordination protocols, the list covers everything. So check it out below and apply the tips to keep everyone safe during and after your wedding.

1. Stay updated with information

If you’ve decided on having a wedding during COVID, the first step is to stay informed. Check out your city’s website for rules on a wedding at home, in places of worship, outdoors, restaurants, etc. Stay updated with information on the spread within your area and health safety measures being well implemented. Contact your vendors and review updated contracts to understand what measures they’re applying to reduce occurrences. Ensure that their staff and services comply with COVID prevention protocols. New measures are well introduced every day, so always stay informed.

2. Make adjustments

Weddings during a coronavirus pandemic will experience a lot of adjustments. If there were any rituals on the program that involved close contact with others, then it should be scrapped. This will reduce the incidence of transmission through touch or any type of bodily contact. It’s also advised to have either an outdoor, virtual, smaller intimate wedding with enough space. Lastly, you may have to do all your shopping online. Seek out vendors that allow you to try items in your home. A better option is to know exactly what you’re looking for and go for it. Include a healthcare service in your wedding plan.

3. Keep everyone informed

Set up a wedding website and ensure that all guests have the URL. Include a link to the health and diseases control website in your state so that they can stay aware. Always update them with precautionary measures employed at your wedding. Insist that they stay home if they’re coming from afar or feel sick.

4. Handle the guests

Coronavirus and weddings are a bad combination because guests want to mix and catch up with old friends. There’s no stopping them because they don’t know when they’d meet again. So, to avoid a widespread at your wedding, shed your guest list to the most important people in your life. Then have a huge party for everyone once the pandemic is over. If you cannot bear not to have everyone attend, split the attendance into virtual and physical. Make the key players attend physically and every other person will attend virtually. Don’t forget to check the rules about a public gathering in your state.

5. Observe maximum hygiene and safety.

Make water and sanitizers available and insist that everyone washes and sanitizes their hands before entry into the wedding. Make contact with other guests minimal. If you won’t be giving out masks, ask guests to bring theirs and leave them untouched throughout the wedding. Read up on how to contain exemptions like children or the elderly who may have respiratory problems and can’t wear masks. Arrange seating two feet apart with markings, and put people from the same family together.

6. Hold safe ceremony and reception

Keep the ceremony as short as possible, making one hour the maximum. Hold your wedding reception outdoors or in a big tent where ventilation is unhindered. If it’s a summer wedding, use big tents with giant fans and air-conditioning installed for the heat. Have COVID wedding favors available in personalized bags or baskets for each guest. Include sanitizers, wipes, masks, and the likes. Scrap the photo booth and bars so that people don’t congregate at these places. Don’t make a dance floor available to avoid mingling bodies. Advice guests to dance in their seats and not move around.

7. Entertainment and officiating

Talking can send spittle/aerosol into the air which can prove dangerous even with masks. Make available enough microphones for the couple and everyone officiating so they don’t share. For the musicians, use a playlist or recorded live music. If you insist on having a live band present, erect a Plexiglas that separates them from every other person.

8. Contact tracing

Inform guests who RSVP their attendance that their names will go on an electronic guest list for contact tracing. Get their consent and if anyone doesn’t, drop them from your list. Ensure that any sick person at your wedding goes home to self-isolate. Hand over the list to the COVID department of the public in your state. It will be easier to reach all guests if there’s a case.

A successful coronavirus wedding is possible only with the right measures in place. Keep everyone safe at a wedding during COVID with this checklist we have assembled.

Svitlana Yefimets Svitlana is the chief editor and in control of all Wedding Forward content since 2017. She started writing in 2012. She is an expert in details concerning venues, gifts, ceremonies, music, and everything about real weddings. If you want to collaborate with us, send her an email. She spends her leisure tasting dishes, discovering new restaurants, and staying fit through yoga!