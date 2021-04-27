The key differences of NestJS with other JavaScript frameworks

JavaScript has become one of the foremost popular languages in recent years because of the tremendous demand for web applications. While there are tons of them, NestJS remains one of the favorite JavaScript frameworks for most backend developers. Do you have a project at hand and wonder how to go about it? Try to hire nestjs developers for a job well done.

Are you wondering why to choose NestJS among all other JavaScript frameworks? If yes, keep reading. This article will talk about what makes NestJS stand out and why it is worth considering this framework for your project.

What is NestJS?

NestJS is an open-source, extensible, versatile, progressive Node.Js framework for creating compelling and demanding backend systems. It’s currently the fastest-growing Node.Js framework in TypeScript.

NestJS is employed for writing scalable, testable, and loosely coupled applications. It brings scalable Node.Js servers to a whole new level. It supports databases like PostgreSQL, MongoDB, MySQL. NestJS is heavily influenced by Angular, React, and Vue and offers dependency injection right out of the box.

As of January 2020, NestJS has over 23k GitHub stars, and its weekly npm download rate is nearly 180k. It encourages developers to learn, try, and use some well-known software development paradigms, and its documentation has many examples, recipes, and code sources.

Easily expandable, NestJS can be used with other libraries; versatile due to its adaptive fully-fledged ecosystem and progressive, bringing JavaScript design patterns and features.

Key features of NestJS

Recently, the NestJS framework has been gaining extreme popularity thanks to its incredible features, which includes:

It leverages TypeScript: strongly typed language, a superset of JavaScript

Easy to use, learn, and master

Powerful CLI for productivity-boosting and facilitate development with ease

Detailed and well-maintained documentation

Active codebase development and maintenance

It is open-source (MIT license)

Support for dozens of nest-specific modules that facilitate easy integration with common technologies and concepts such as GraphQL, TypeORM, Mongoose, Logging, Caching, Validation, Web So let’s, etc.

Easy unit-testing applications

Created for Monoliths and Microservices

The key difference between NestJS and other javascript

Existing since 20years ago, JavaScript is a programming language. For several years, JavaScript has been the principal framework for creating business applications, but recently, the main target shifted towards Node.js.

Super fast, Node.js took the developer world by storm, allowing us to enjoy all the advantages of JavaScript and writing in the same programming language, both frontend, and backend. Since NestJS is the fastest-growing framework for Node.js, below are some of its fundamental differences:

A quick and efficient development process,

Highly scalable applications,

Fastest growing Node.js framework for the past three years with a large community and network.

The use of TypeScript helps ensure that Nest will remain relevant within the rapidly changing JavaScript landscape and offers developers less context switching.

Great documentation.

Easy unit testing.

Built for giant-scale enterprise applications.

With NestJS, you’ll build Rest APIs, MVC applications, microservices, GraphQL applications, Web Sockets or CLI’s, and CRON jobs.

It uses the simplest of Node.js, TypeScript, and bullet-proof architectural patterns.

The structure of the application in Nest is heavily supported by Angular. (The structure is extremely simple and allows more attention to be paid to the planning of endpoints and their consumers, rather than the appliance structure)

NestJS forces developers to use a selected architecture by introducing Angular-like modules, services, and controllers, ensuring the applying is scalable, highly testable, and loosely coupled contrary to other Node.js frameworks like Express or Koa where a slip-up early|too soon within the project regarding the architecture may cost lots in terms of time spent refactoring the codebase later.

Yes, other JavaScript frameworks offer similar features but not as vast and variant as NestJS.

Who is using NestJS?

The benefits of using NestJS other than other Javascript are widely known by many top companies such as:

Roche,

Adidas,

Capgemini,

Cathlon,

Summary

Better than other JavaScripts, NestJS gives developers an excellent edge. This framework provides a large boost right at the very beginning while helping developers take their next steps by defining proper app architecture.