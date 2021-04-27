Point/Counterpoint | How many Hawkeyes will be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft?

I suppose this is where constantly reading NFL mock drafts comes in handy for me.

During the first round of last season’s draft, I had a story prepared in case offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was drafted No. 4 overall by the New York Giants (he ended up going 13th to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which worked out just fine). I don’t think I will be as busy on the first day of the draft this year.

But plenty of Hawkeyes will still hear their names called between Thursday and Saturday.

All-American defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon will likely be the first Iowa player selected this year. At one time Nixon was ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 10 overall prospect, but for whatever reason Nixon’s name has cooled off since then.

I’d expect Nixon to go sometime in the second or third round. After that, it’s a guessing game.

Here’s my guess: defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, wide receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith, linebacker Nick Niemann, and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson will be drafted this year. Those five along with Nixon being selected would mean six Iowa players were drafted.

The predictions on the five players listed above are all over the place. Most projections have all of them sprinkled throughout rounds four through seven. Some analysts don’t project Smith to be drafted, but I’d figure some team will pick up on his elite ability to make contested catches.

There are other Hawkeyes who could be drafted, including running back Mekhi Sargent, defensive tackle Jack Heflin, tight end Shaun Beyer, offensive guard Coy Cronk, kicker Keith Duncan, and offensive lineman Cole Banwart. I think all those players will end up in NFL training camps. But I don’t think they’ll be drafted.

Me being wrong is a strong possibility though. So, tune into the 2021 NFL draft starting Thursday and follow The Daily Iowan’s coverage of the draft.