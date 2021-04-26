Iowa men’s basketball player Jordan Bohannon returning for sixth season of eligibility

The Marion, Iowa, native is the men’s program’s all-time leader in assists, 3-pointers, and games played.

Iowa Guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a three during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye arena. The Hawks beat the Cornhuskers, 102-64.

Jordan Bohannon, the Iowa men’s basketball program’s all-time leader in assists (639), 3-pointers (364), and games played (143), is returning to the Hawkeyes for the 2021-22 season, his sixth with the program.

Bohannon confirmed on Twitter Monday afternoon that he is using the extra year of eligibility the NCAA is providing to all athletes as a result of the pandemic.

“Excited for a season with fans,” Bohannon said on Twitter. “Missed y’all. This past season just never felt right.”

One Final Year🤷🏻‍♂️

•

•

•

•

•

•

S/o @LucasJPauley for the video💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/GdDInDMBPK — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) April 26, 2021 Excited for a season with FANS! Missed y’all. This past season just never felt right. “Let’s make a baby.” https://t.co/A5XhXggsuv — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) April 26, 2021

The Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow first reported Bohannon’s decision. Per Leistikow, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery plans to play Bohannon off the ball next season. The past five seasons, Bohannon has been Iowa’s point guard (the “1”). But with the combination of CJ Fredrick, Iowa’s starting shooting guard the past two seasons, entering the transfer portal and the team’s desire to open up the point guard spot for Joe Toussaint, Bohannon will spend time at the “2” next season.

RELATED: Iowa men’s basketball player CJ Fredrick enters NCAA transfer portal

Bohannon joins Illinois’ Trent Frazier, Michigan’s Eli Brooks, and Wisconsin’s Brad Davison as Big Ten men’s basketball players to announce they are taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility.

“I am beyond excited to return to Iowa for my sixth year,” Bohannon said in a release. “Last year never felt right with no fans in attendance. I look forward to providing leadership to the young guys this upcoming year and help them along the way of the incredible journey.”

Bohannon, who will turn 24 in June, has averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 assists per game over his Iowa career. The Marion, Iowa, native is a career 40 percent 3-point shooter.

After only playing 10 games during the 2019-20 season before shutting his season down to undergo hip surgery, Bohannon returned to the lineup last season and started all of Iowa’s 31 games. Bohannon was third on the team last season with 10.6 points per game and led the team in assists with 4.4 per game.

The 6-foot-1 guard is ninth on the Iowa men’s basketball team’s all-time scoring list with 1,638 points. By scoring 222 more points, he would pass Aaron White for No. 3 in program history.

Bohannon is 11 3-pointers shy of breaking Jon Diebler’s Big Ten Conference record (374). He only needs to appear in 15 games next season to break the NCAA men’s basketball record for most games played. Ohio State’s David Lightly, who played from 2006-11, currently holds the record.

Bohannon returns to a Hawkeye team that went 22-9 last season and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Luka Garza, the consensus National Player of the Year and the program’s all-time leading scorer, will not be back for Iowa next year. Whether guard Joe Wieskamp will be back for the Hawkeyes next season is undetermined. The second-team All-Big Ten player will go through the NBA Draft process but could still return for his senior season at Iowa.

Along with Bohannon and Toussaint, Keegan Murray, Connor McCaffery, Patrick McCaffery, Tony Perkins, and Ahron Ulis highlight players from last season’s team returning in 2021-22. North Dakota transfer Filip Rebraca will also be joining the Hawkeyes next season. Rebraca led his team in scoring (16.8), rebounding (7.8), and field goal percentage (.506, 174-344) as a junior in 2020-21.