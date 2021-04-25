Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Northwestern

Jerod Ringwald, Photojournalist
April 25, 2021

042421-baseballnorthwestern-JR001
Gallery|22 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa starting pitcher Cam Baumann picks up a baseball before a baseball game between Iowa and Northwestern on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Duane Banks Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 15-4.
Facebook Comments