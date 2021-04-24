Photos: Baseball vs. Maryland – Game Two

Jerod Ringwald, Photojournalist
April 24, 2021

042421-baseballmaryland-JR001
Gallery|24 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Maryland catcher Riley Langerman warms up during a baseball game between Iowa and Maryland on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Duane Banks Field. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes 8-6.
