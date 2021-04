This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DI Sports Reporters Chris Werner and Will Fineman to talk Iowa men’s tennis and Iowa soccer. The show is wrapped up with Werner, Ahuja, and Hanson’s exclusive interview with 2019 Big Ten Men’s Golfer of the Year and current Hawkeye senior Alex Schaake.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; Edited by Shivansh Ahuja; Produced by Kelsey Harrell.