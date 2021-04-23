On the Record special edition: University of Iowa presidential search finalists

In this special episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt sat down with DI editors and reporters to get an in-depth look at the University of Iowa presidential search process and each finalist for the position.

The Daily Iowan editors and reporters discuss UI presidential search finalists Hari Osofsky, Barbara Wilson, Wendy Hensel, and Daniel Clay in a round table discussion, breaking down each candidate’s priorities and goals if they’re named president. Each candidate focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion among their views on interacting with the greater campus community.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.