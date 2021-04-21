Photos: COVID vaccine clinic at the IMU

Grace Smith, Photojournalist April 21, 2021
Iowa field hockey downs Maryland, advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinals
Iowa women’s gymnast named College Gym News Comeback Gymnast of the Year
Gov. Reynolds says Iowa COVID-19 vaccine demand not meeting supply
UI Presidential Search: Dean of UI College of Education Daniel L. Clay named finalist
Local leaders urge continued action after guilty verdict in Chauvin trial
Multimedia
Photos: UI Presidential Forum – Wendy Hensel
Feature photos: What a catch
Photos: Iowa men’s golf Hawkeye Invitational
Photos: Iowa Football Spring Practice
Photos: Iowa Softball v. Northwestern
Photos: Environmental Coalition protest against pesticide use
On the Record: April 16, 2021
Photos: Peoples Truth and Reckoning Commission meeting
The Scoreboard: April 16, 2021
© 2021 The Daily Iowan. All rights reserved. • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in