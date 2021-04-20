DITV Now: April 21, 2021

Coming up on DITV Now: Iowa City’s mayor reacts to the Chauvin trial verdict. Later, a milestone anniversary is celebrated by the Latino Native American Cultural Center.
April 20, 2021
DITV
...
DITV NOW
DITV Now: April 20, 2021
DITV Now: April 16, 2021
DITV Now: April 13, 2021
DITV Now: April 9, 2021
DITV: April 8, 2021
DITV Now: April 7, 2021
DITV Now: April 6, 2021
DITV: UI alums fund athletic excellence
DITV Now: April 2, 2021
DITV: Celebrating women in sports media
© 2021 The Daily Iowan. All rights reserved. • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in