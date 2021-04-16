On the Record: April 16, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter Brady Osborne talks about his story from this week on the University of Iowa beginning the process of distributing COVID-19 vaccines to students, faculty, and staff on campus. The UI has paused using Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available. Arts editor Josie Fischels talks about her story on the Hawkeye Marching Band’s new drum major Amanda Thomas, she is the second woman to hold the position since World War II. Executive editor Sarah Watson discusses the UI presidential search process and the first two candidates visiting campus for forums talking about their priorities and goals for the university.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.