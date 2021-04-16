Daily Iowan to host Q&A today at noon with White House reporters Seung Min Kim and Rebecca Morin

The Daily Iowan is hosting a panel and Q&A with White House reporters and Daily Iowan alum Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post and Rebecca Morin of USAToday on reporting on politics and the White House.

The virtual event will be Friday, April 16 at noon. Click here to join the meeting or type in the meeting ID: 994 2716 1625 and Passcode: 178986

Seung Min Kim is a White House reporter for The Washington Post, covering the Trump and Biden administrations through the lens of Capitol Hill. Before joining The Washington Post in 2018, she spent more than eight years at Politico, primarily covering the Senate and immigration policy. Kim is also an on-air contributor to CNN. Kim graduated from the University of Iowa in 2007 with a B.S. in Journalism and Political Science. She worked for The Daily Iowan during her four years as a reporter, metro editor, and assistant web editor.

Rebecca Morin covers the White House and immigration for USAToday. Before joining USAToday in 2019, Morin covered breaking news at Politico. Morin graduated from the University of Iowa in 2016. During her time at the UI, she reported and edited for four years at the DI, leading the first years of the Ethics and Politics Initiative at the student-run newspaper.