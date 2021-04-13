Popular+Chemistry+Degree+Jobs+That+Pay+Well+and+Are+Also+Interesting

Chemistry opens up a lot of possibilities as a paying career and a field of study. Earning a degree in one can help you find career paths in different fields. Among these include science, business, healthcare, and research.

You have plenty of opportunities thanks to a chemistry degree. Today, we look at these chemistry degree jobs that you can apply for and start a career with.

Academic Researcher

For chemistry degree holders, one of the more obvious choices stands out in the realm of research. As an academic researcher, you get to apply the skills you studied and honed to mastery.

It is also here where you get to publish papers of your work. You get to publish them in reputable journals that are well-respected and peer-reviewed.

The average that a research chemist would have in a year is $66,631, though it can reach as high as $93,000. For someone who has a Ph.D. in chemistry, they would have an average annual salary of $89,052. The highest reaching as much as $143,000.

Pursuing a career in research can open up a myriad of discoveries. You can give this a shot and see how far you can go with this particular career.

Patent Examiner

The next that you can try out after graduating as a chemistry major is a patent examiner. Applying as a patent examiner opens up the career field concerning intellectual property. While this pertains to laws and patents, it does not exactly need a law degree to get in.

This job has a rather analytical approach.

You review new proposals and check for their novelty characteristics. This can help you determine if the patent application qualifies. The characteristics that you need to note include novelty, usability, and nonobvious.

Although you don’t need a law degree, you still need to do some work. Show that you are familiar with scientific literature and patent publications. The annual salary for a patent examiner can go between $54,857 and $83,242.

This career path allows you to check out works and see if they pass the lens of innovation. It may be interesting to see many applications with innovation and change.

Laboratory Technician

Working in a laboratory is one of the paths that you can take as a chemistry major. In this case, a lab technician who checks everything in a research laboratory.

They make sure that the laboratory is in safe conditions to to conduct needed tests and studies. You’ll have to monitor equipment and the specific techniques for research tasks.

To add distinction, they are also called chemical technicians. They focus more towards laboratory work. They check details about safety and setting up a proper testing environment.

Laboratory technicians also work on checking product quality. In case you intend to take on this route, you also have other branches involved. This includes whether this would be industry-based or medical-based.

This is one of the entry-level jobs that you can apply for among the chemistry degree jobs. It gives you a chance to apply what you learned and get experience.

In fact, you may end up steering towards the specialization that you need. The national average salary for this line of work runs at $17.29 per hour.

Chemical Engineer

Another one that you can check out is to work as a chemical engineer. In this line of work, you need to push towards innovations for research and development. This goes towards creating new products and ensuring you have them of the best quality.

This requires a lot of analytical capabilities when entering this field. You would also need to hone your communication skills. After all, you have to relay information to outside parties.

Working as a chemical engineer would have you use various methods of research. This also includes mathematics and biology. This career path helps you develop and create production processes pertaining to chemicals.

As for where this applies, you can see them in action with food, pharmaceuticals, and more. It gives you an idea of how SARMs for sale came to market.

The average base pay per year as a chemical engineer would run up to $77,600. If this is something that catches your fancy, you might want to try this one out.

Professor/Teacher

The task of applying chemistry as a practice would come first among the career paths that you can choose. Even so, you can also veer towards passing on the knowledge. You achieve this by teaching the theories and principles behind it.

This is a path that offers a noble direction. A path where you can point hopeful individuals towards chemistry and the sciences.

Working as a professor or teacher would entail another skill set. This would be the skill set of imparting knowledge. You also need the skill to present them in a way that students understand.

Teachers’ rates depend on the academic institution that you want to work with. It also depends on the education level that you applied for.

The national average salary for chemistry teachers in the US is $26.18 per hour. In some cases, it could come up as $63,424 per year.

Despite this, it is one of the important aspects of chemistry and science as a whole. Imparting knowledge would be the foundation for others to apply them. For chemistry, that means cultivating the next person behind a new breakthrough.

Toxicologist

Chemists also have a way to aid people by applying their skills in medicine. One of the avenues that they can use is through toxicology.

By working as a toxicologist, you test the blood and tissue samples. You check these samples to find harmful substances. Toxicologists specialize in finding out what these substances are.

For instance, the presence of pharmaceutical substances. In other cases, they look for poison, alcohol, or other mixed substances.

Their expertise can help in various applications. In some cases, they can help with criminal cases. They can ascertain whether the subject is under the influence of a substance.

The national average salary for toxicologists is $20.76 per hour.

Analytical Chemist

Analytical chemists study various substances down to the atomic and molecular levels. They look at how these substances interact with each other.

They also look at what reactions occur from them. This helps in a lot of applications related to chemistry.

Analytical chemists can work in various fields. Some would focus on the field of forensics and toxicology. Here, they study the behavior of substances as they affect living tissue.

Others would have them in the field of development. Thus, focusing on creating new products for consumption.

They also work in labs and may have affiliations depending on the organization they join, too. When you look at how much they earn, they can take home as much as $59,309 per year at an average nationwide.

Quality Control Chemist

In a production line, you need to ensure that the materials undergo the proper process. This is to ensure that they are of the best quality.

The people that work on that degree of quality control are the QC chemists. They monitor the use of materials during the production process. Thus, checking that they all meet the standards set.

QC chemists typically work with pharmaceutical companies. They ensure that the production line is up to par.

They also work in manufacturing for other companies. For instance, those focused on food production. Quality assurance is the focus for this line of work.

In other cases, there are times where they also get involved in product development. In this case, they get involved in the testing phase. They may also develop other testing methods to check on new products.

The national average salary for a QC chemist is $66,949. Give this a shot if you like the thought of seeing products come out at their best quality.

Pharmacist/Pharmacy Technician

Do you want to see yourself working on medical substances? Work to focusing your study more towards the field of pharmacy.

However, a chemistry major can work hand in hand with a pharmacist. You can gear towards studying pharmacy as your next major after taking chemistry.

Working as a pharmacy technician can let you work with pharmacists overseeing you. The work involves the preparation of medication. You also get involved with receiving and verifying prescriptions, and so on.

Meanwhile, the pharmacist oversees this process. They also have other responsibilities, such as bolstering the hospital’s pharmacological information database and much more.

In case you plan to go for the technician route, you can apply right away. The starting salary would start around $28,000 and may increase as you push forward.

You would need to finish your studies as a pharmacist if you started as a chemistry major. Upon doing so, you will be able to take on this career opportunity. In this case, the average salary is $126,120.

Doctor

You can also use chemistry as a pre-med if you wish to push towards the path of being a medical doctor. For this, it can become a high-risk, high-reward situation. This means you may take more years to study and get in as a resident.

Being a doctor should help you with a full comprehension of the medical world. Knowing this, you have to juggle a lot of duties.

On one hand, a doctor should be able to go through the tasks flawlessly. On the other, a doctor should be able to relay information to nurses, patients, and other medical staff.

The pressure can be rather intense, but it is a career path with a high pay-off. The average base salary for this line of work is $200,000. If you want to take on the challenge, try to plan your path.

Forensic Scientist

You may have heard of them in TV shows and in documentaries. Forensic scientists help out in the investigation of the crime scene. Their job involves collecting data and analyzing it as evidence at the court of law.

These evidence items include various samples. You have blood samples, as well as dirt samples, and fingerprints. Other specimens would come to play to see how these come together in the crime scene.

Whatever they find in the lab tests, they have them noted on a report. These forensic reports would then go to aid in the legal proceedings.

There are various focal points that a forensic scientist can fall under. These include chemistry, biology, and toxicology.

These three study fields can work hand in hand. However, you should lean towards only one of these three study fields to specialize in.

The national average salary for a forensic scientist runs at $62,263 per year. In case you fancy being part of a crime scene investigation group, this might be the job that you can check out.

Pharmacologist

A pharmacist helps in dispensing the right medication as prescribed. The knowledge behind this would come from the study conducted by a pharmacologist.

Pharmacologists look into understanding the behavior of medicines and drugs. They take note of how the body processes them as part of its recovery.

This lets you discover new medicines with better potencies. You also get to improve on the effectiveness and safety of current ones.

Another part of this is in finding out about the side effects they bring. They also look at how people react differently to various drugs.

They also have different focus points, such as clinical and veterinary pharmacology. Their primary objective is to make medication safe for use. They also ensure that the medication works well as effective treatments.

The average salary for a pharmacologist is $94,193 per year. If you would like to use your skills in developing safe yet effective medication, give this job a go.

Explore the Possibilities with these Chemistry Degree Jobs

These chemistry degree jobs show that you have a future waiting for you. There are ways where you can use what you learned in these settings, allowing you to put your knowledge to good use. What you need to do now is apply for the one you favor and give it a go.

Did you find this helpful? We also have other articles that you can check out that may help you in finding your dream job.