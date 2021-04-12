University+of+Iowa+reports+single-digit+COVID-19+cases+since+April+9

The University of Iowa advises the community to continue following health and safety guidelines as vaccine distribution continues

The University of Iowa reported seven COVID-19 student cases and two employee cases on Monday.

The COVID-19 data from the UI reflect self-reported cases since April 9, a campus-wide COVID-19 update email said.

In total, 3,603 UI student and employee COVID-19 cases have been self-reported on campus since Aug. 18, 2020.

The UI said in the meantime, the university community can continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance from others, wash our hands frequently, and avoid indoor gatherings with others outside of our household.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, the UI urges students, faculty, and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is not mandatory on campus.

The UI’s vaccination website says that the UI expects to have increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines over the coming weeks, but it will take time to schedule vaccination appointments for those eligible.

“We are moving as quickly as we can through the supply, but we cannot control when and how many doses we receive. We respectfully ask for your patience and support,” the UI said on the vaccination website.

Eligible UI employees will be vaccinated at UI Hospitals and Clinics and eligible students will be vaccinated at UI Student Health free of charge.

“The Iowa Code authorizes the Iowa Department of Public Health to evaluate vaccination requirements, and the University of Iowa follows its determinations and guidance,” the vaccination website states.