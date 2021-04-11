Four home runs power Iowa baseball team past Minnesota, 6-1, in first game of Sunday doubleheader

The Hawkeye bats were active in game one and starting pitcher Drew Irvine was in command in his seven innings of work.

Iowa shortstop Brendan Sher throws to first after tagging second for a double play during a baseball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Duane Banks Field on April 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 7-0.

Iowa catcher Brett McCleary couldn’t get a bunt down in the bottom of the seventh inning. So once he faced a two-strike count, the junior hit a home run instead.

McCleary launched a high fly ball into right field, and the brisk wind flowing through Duane Banks Field on Sunday helped carry it beyond the fence for a two-run home run. McCleary’s first home run of the season was Iowa’s third of the day and put the Hawkeyes (11-9) up three runs in their eventual 6-1 victory over Minnesota (4-16) in the first game of the doubleheader.

The Hawkeyes totaled 12 hits, four of them home runs, to down the Gophers. Dylan Nedved (first home run of the year), Ben Norman (seventh), and Zeb Adreon (third) also went deep for Iowa.

Iowa’s bats provided plenty of run support for starting pitcher Drew Irvine, not that the right-hander needed much run support on Sunday. Irvine threw a season-high 109 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing only one run on two hits. The redshirt sophomore walked four and struck out six.

Nedved closed out the game with two innings of scoreless pitching in relief of Irvine. And he did plenty at the plate as well. Nedved went 4-for-4 at the plate, singling twice and tripling once to go along with his home run.

Iowa’s second game against Minnesota is schedule to start at 2:55 p.m. The Hawkeyes won the first two games of the series and have a chance to sweep with another victory in game No. 3.

