Photos: Iowa baseball v. Minnesota

Jerod Ringwald , Photojournalist
April 9, 2021

040921-baseballminnesota-JR001
Gallery|21 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Fans and teams observe the national anthem before a baseball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Duane Banks Field on April 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 7-0.
Facebook Comments