Personal Essay Writing Guide 2021: Top 5 Tips

When it comes to writing a well-formulated, powerful, personal essay, it’s no surprise that this isn’t always very easy. That is to say, a lot of people struggle in this department, which is truly a shame since a personal essay really has the ability to portray the author’s narrative in a beautiful way. However, luckily, there are some tips that can help you along if you struggle with writing a phenomenal personal essay, so keep reading to find out the 5 most prominent tips!

1. Find The Right Writing Angle

First and foremost, you have to think thoroughly about the angle you’ll go for when you’re writing your personal essay. More concretely, you’ll find that when you find the right writing angle, this will make the whole writing process itself significantly easier since you’ll know better what to write about exactly. What your angle precisely will be, is ultimately up to you and only you, so there’s really no one that can help you in this department. However, as a rule of thumb, you should remember that you don’t have the write about the most exciting events or adventures per se. You just have to find something personal in your life that not only you can heavily relate to, but that’s also something that can resonate with your audience. Only then will you be able to succeed in writing a unique story that can offer an interesting perspective to other people as well. This truly should always be your top priority!

2. Make Sure To Keep Structure In Your Personal Essay

Furthermore, another important thing to keep in the back of your mind is that you should always remember the basic structure as regards personal essays. To make this less abstract, every personal essay should consist out of an introduction, a body, and a conclusion without exceptions!

In the introduction paragraph, you should primarily find something to write about that will attract the attention of the readers. Once you have achieved this, you should also use the introduction to explain briefly and concisely what the subject of your personal essay will be. Basically, when someone reads your introduction paragraph, they should already know what to generally expect from the rest of your personal essay.

Then, in the body paragraphs, you have to really write in detail about your chosen essay subject. in this part of your essay, you just have to essentially write about all the things you want to deliver to your reading audience so it’s important that you do this thoroughly. Another thing to keep in mind is that all the paragraphs in the body should be consistent with each other!

Finally, in the conclusion of your personal essay, you should briefly summarize everything that you’ve written up to that point in an original manner. This tip might sound self-explanatory but it truly will make the whole writing process more smooth. Namely, when you have structure, it’s more difficult to lose the thread and that’s something to avoid at all costs!

3. Be Distinctive

One of the most defining characteristics of a personal essay is that it should be personal, as the name suggests. Consequently, there’s really no use in writing about very general topics since that won’t capture the readers’ attention. Instead, you should make sure to be particular and distinctive enough when you’re writing. You can do this by tapping deeply into your personal experiences to make sure you obtain a remarkably unique perspective!

4. Avoid Passive Voice

Moreover, another useful tip is that you should avoid using the passive voice as much as possible. Of course, sometimes you have no other choice than to write in passive voice, but in general, it’s best that you don’t go overboard with this. That is, a passive voice just doesn’t read as easily as is the case with an active voice. So, if you want to write a compelling personal essay that’s not too hard to understand for your audience, it’s recommended to use active voice where you can!

5. Thoroughly Re-Read Your Essay

Last, but certainly not least, it can’t be stressed enough how important it is to re-read your essay after you’re done writing it. Namely, then you will not only be able to get rid of all potential spelling and grammatical mistakes, but it will also allow you to properly reflect. Only then will you be able to write a personal essay that you can be completely satisfied with!

Conclusion

All in all, the most important thing as regards writing a personal essay is that you use your own life experiences in an efficient manner to form an exceptional narrative. Still, if you keep the above-mentioned tips in the back of your mind, you’ll find that you will already be off to a great start. Of course, these 5 tips don’t cover it all, but they definitely are effective, so don’t hesitate to incorporate them in your essay!