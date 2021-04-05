UI athletics reports five positive COVID-19 tests out of 325 tests conducted

The department conducted 325 COVID-19 PCR tests for the week of March 30-April 4 and received five positive tests and 320 negative tests.

Action is underway during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 79-66.

As part of Iowa’s return to campus protocol, testing began on May 29 and includes athletes, coaches, and other staff members. A total of 432 positive tests, 18,010 negative tests, and one inconclusive test have been received.

According to a release, following a positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The Big Ten Conference began daily rapid antigen surveillance testing on Sept. 30. Any positive tests identified through the surveillance testing process would be confirmed through a PCR test and reflected in the numbers listed above.

The department does not provide a testing breakdown by sport or specify if an athlete or staff member has tested positive.