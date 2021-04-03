Photos: Iowa softball vs. Indiana: game two

Jerod Ringwald, Photojournalist
April 3, 2021

040321-indianasoftballg2-JR026
Gallery|19 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa pitcher Lauren Shaw throws the first pitch during a softball game between Iowa and Indiana at Pearl Field on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 1-0.
Facebook Comments