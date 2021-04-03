Iowa softball pitchers throw shutouts in doubleheader against Indiana

Iowa pitcher Lauren Shaw winds up to throw during a softball game between Iowa and Indiana at Pearl Field on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Shaw went six complete innings but could not finish the seventh. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 1-0.

Iowa softball knew it had the energy to bounce back Saturday after an extra inning loss to Indiana a day before that did have good pitching from the Hawkeyes.

With a doubleheader on a beautiful sunny spring day at Pearl Field, the Hawkeyes did just that with an 8-0 win in the first game that was run-ruled in five innings and a 1-0 win in the second game.

Behind those two shutouts were two terrific performances from senior pitchers Allison Doocy and Lauren Shaw. Doocy started the first game, pitching all five innings with seven strikeouts.

“Our pitchers just came out ready to throw,” freshman first baseman Denali Loecker said, who hit a two run home run in the first game. “And our defense was right behind them and the pitchers were just throwing very well, and the defense also had their back also very well, so we just had confidence all around.”

Doocy gave up a double to her first batter, left fielder Gabbi Jenkins, who eventually advanced to third base. But she was picked off at third after she thought about advancing home after a bad pitch, and Doocy found her way out of the inning.

The next inning Doocy had some trouble was the fourth when she let runners on second and third with two outs. Yet even in that tight spot, it didn’t faze Doocy, as she struck out first baseman Annika Baez swinging to escape the inning.

Shaw started the second game and acted excited and lively on the mound. Through six innings of work, she only had two strikeouts but at the same time only gave up three hits as she made great work of the defense around her.

There wasn’t much trouble for her until the seventh inning until she struck out right fielder Desiree Dufek on a wild pitch that allowed Dufek to advance to first. Taylor Lambert came in as a pinch runner for her.

Head coach Renee Gillispie made a pitching change after that play, and she went to Doocy with the Hoosiers itching to get on the board being down by one.

Indiana made a great attempt to tie the game, with center fielder Aaliyah Andrews getting a bunt single and Baez completing a sacrifice bunt to bring runners to second and third with one out. Katie Lacefield, the second baseman, popped out to bring the second out.

The game ended when a wild pitch had Lambert lunging for home, only to realize it would be best if she got back to third. As that was happening, freshman catcher Lindy Milkowski got the ball and threw it down to third baseman Ashley Hamilton, who picked off Lambert to seal the victory.

“You look at Doocy in that first game she was under 100 pitches in that game and did a great job of getting up on the counts and doing what she needed to do out there to give us a chance,” Gillispie said. “Shaw coming in that second game, I am really proud of how she came out. She worked her change up in there and kept them off balance that whole time.”

Doocy’s win in first game brings her win-loss record to 5-3, while Shaw’s win in the second game brings hers to 2-0. Doocy was credited with her first save of the season in the second game.

Iowa (12-7) will finish its series against Indiana (8-11) Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be televised on BTN.