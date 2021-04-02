The Scoreboard: April 2, 2021

This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by Iowa wrestling’s three-time national champion Spencer Lee to talk NCAA titles, the Olympics, and much more. DI Pregame Editor Robert Read joins in on the interview and later discusses spring football. Chloe Peterson puts a wrap on the women’s college basketball season as well.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; Edited by Shivansh Ahuja; Produced by Kelsey Harrell.