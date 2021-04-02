On the Record: April 2, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter Lily Rosen Marvin talks about her story from this week on how local public health officials are handling burnout after a year of working in the pandemic. Managing Digital Editor Kelsey Harrell talks about her story on women working in male-dominated fields and how they’ve paved their own paths to success. Opinions Editor Hannah Pinski discusses a long-form column she worked on with other members of the opinions staff outlining what they want to see from the next Univesity of Iowa president. Finally, we hear from Eleanor Hildebrandt, a news reporter, about her in-depth piece on UI President Bruce Harreld’s relationship with the four shared governance groups on campus.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.