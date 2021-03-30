The+Amazing+Financial+Benefits+of+Switching+to+Solar+Energy

Are you wondering about the benefits of switching to solar energy? Even if you aren’t a homeowner yet, chances are that you’ll have to weigh the pros and cons of this form of energy in the not-too-distant future.

There are over two million homes operating off of solar energy right now. The United States has the capacity now for 17.7 million homes to run on solar energy. Read on to learn about the financial benefits of choosing solar energy for your future home or office!

Save Money on Your Bills

Using solar energy instead of electronic energy to power your home will help you save money on your monthly bills! Instead of paying higher costs to consume energy that’s created in a local power plant, you can be energy independent.

Each day when the sun comes up, you’ll enjoy generating energy for use in your home. Even at night and in darkness, your home will run off of stored energy. This means you won’t have to worry about power outages in your area.

Solar companies from North Carolina to Iowa and around the country have experience installing systems to help save homeowners money on their utility bills!

Receive Tax Deductions

The U.S. government has taken a more proactive interest in going green. The focus is on becoming energy independent and using renewable energy sources. For example, President Biden has made a promise to cut solar energy costs by 60 percent in the next 10 years!

There are tax deductions for homeowners installing solar power products and other systems. One of the most beneficial tax deductions is the solar investment tax credit. This allows someone to deduct from their taxes, 26 percent of the cost to install a solar panel system!

Improve Your Property Value

Solar energy should become more prevalent in the United States. That doesn’t mean they aren’t impact new home prices now. Renewable energy sources in your home can help improve your property value.

The lower costs and increased tax deductions earned with solar power make this a great addition to your home. It’s also rare enough right now to the point that it will make your home stand out from other properties on the market.

Between the large tax deduction you’ll get for installing a solar panel and the increased savings on power bills, a potential buyer will see this as a win-win for their purchase and ownership.

The Financial Benefits of Solar Energy

The financial benefits of solar power are only one positive aspect of installing a solar energy system at your property. You’ll also have peace of mind that you are taking a significant step toward going green in your area.

As this energy source continues to grow in popularity, the United States will become more energy independent. Americans will also be doing their part to help slow the degradation of the environment.

Are you interested in connecting with other students at the University of Iowa to discuss other ways to go green? Check out our Community Chat to talk to other students about your solar energy ideas and more!