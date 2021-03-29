Iowa head football coaching position endowed

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz smiles after the win during the Holiday Bowl game between Iowa and USC at SDCCU Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Trojans, 49-24.

The head football coaching position at the University of Iowa has been endowed, according to an athletics department release Monday.

Will and Renee Moon made what was described as a “transformative donation” that has in its recognition made head football coach Kirk Ferentz and all future Iowa head football coaches hold the official title of Moon Family Head Football Coach.

The donation creates a new endowment fund that will support the needs and advancement of the Hawkeye football program. It also forms the establishment of the Will and Renee Moon Excellence Fund, which will provide unrestricted support for the football program and other athletics initiatives as determined by the director of athletics.

“As we have become better acquainted with Will and Renee, it has become very clear they embody a true spirit of generosity,” Ferentz said in a release. “Their commitment in making this gift, in the midst of a pandemic, is a remarkable commitment to their belief in our programs and student-athletes.”

Director of athletics Gary Barta shared his thoughts on what the donation means for his department.

“Will and Renee are passionate about the university, they’re passionate about Iowa athletics, and specifically they’ve been very supportive of Hawkeye football,” Barta said in a release. “They understand the importance of private contributions to Hawkeye athletics, and even more so during the challenging times related to the pandemic. They’re supporting the program for today’s needs, but also, by creating an endowment, they’re providing a way of supporting Hawkeye football forever.”

Both Will and Renee commented in the release about why they’ve decided to make the donation.

“Obviously I hope it helps the program, but the program, to me, is not just about winning the games,” Will said in a release. “What I’ve been impressed with over the years is the quality of coaches and the student-athletes. Whenever we have had occasion to meet a Hawkeye student-athlete, current or former, I’ve always been impressed with how thoughtful they are—certainly much more than I was at that age. Everybody wants to support when things are going good; it’s easier to do that. But in more difficult times, that’s the time you really need to step up. And it won’t be difficult forever.”

Renee said they don’t need their name to be on the head football coach title and that they’re doing it to support the football program.

Barta and Ferentz will have a press conference with the media Monday at 12:30 p.m. on Zoom.