Iowa ECHL team names president

Brian McKenna, the former commissioner of the ECHL, is the president of the club.

The main floor is seen during Xtream Arena’s opening media tour in Coralville on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

The Iowa ECHL Hockey Club, which will begin play in fall 2021 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, has named a president for the team, according to a release Monday.

Brian McKenna, the commissioner of the ECHL from 2002-18, is the president of the unnamed hockey club. The decision was announced by Dean MacDonald, the chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment, which is the group that owns the team.

“I am proud and excited to come on board to lead the introduction of ECHL hockey in Coralville,” McKenna said in a release. “During my first visit to the city several years ago, I was impressed with the vision, cooperation and positive outlook of all parties involved. The result of that vision is evident at the Iowa River Landing. Our goal is to be a valued part of the community and provide first class family entertainment at Xtream Arena.”

McKenna was the president for the inaugural season of the Trenton Titans in 1999-00, and his team drew over 7,000 fans per game and made it to the Northern Conference Finals. He was subsequently named ECHL Executive of the Year.

Having over 35 years of experience in professional sports, McKenna was previous the director of hockey operations for the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

“We are very lucky to have Brian,” MacDonald said in a release. “His rich experience within the ECHL will be an invaluable resource. I am thrilled we are able to add Brian as a key member of our team’s inaugural season. His expertise will ensure that fans have an exciting hockey product to look forward to at Xtream Arena in October.”­

Coralville mayor John Lundell also commented in the release, saying he his excited to welcome McKenna to Coralville.

As the longest-serving Commissioner in ECHL history, he brings a solid foundation of excellence in professional hockey to our community,” Lundell said in a release. “His passion and leadership are evident in the level of pride he takes in all aspects of the sport — both on and off the ice.”