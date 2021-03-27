Social media reactions: Iowa women’s basketball loses to UConn in Sweet 16

The Hawkeyes were eliminated by the Huskies in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 Saturday.

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall fights for the ball during the second quarter of the Sweet Sixteen NCAA women’s basketball championship against No. 1 UConn on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Hawkeyes are trailing behind the Huskies, 49-35 at halftime.

SAN ANTONIO — The Elite Eight dreams of Iowa women’s basketball were dashed by UConn Saturday afternoon, as the Hawkeyes were defeated by the Huskies in blowout fashion, 92-72.

With Iowa’s 2020-21 season now in the rearview mirror, spectators, reporters, and athletes took to social media to express their thoughts on the Hawkeyes’ run to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

Future’s bright. 😎 Congrats on the great season. https://t.co/Vxi2oJAoN6 — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 27, 2021

That’s not to say Iowa couldn’t have done some things better today. But UConn usually goes roughshod on teams, even in high stake games such as this one. — Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) March 27, 2021

That Caitlin Clark is a show!! Will be fun to watch for so many years! Congrats to the whole @IowaWBB team and coaching staff! — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) March 27, 2021

Elbowing Caitlin and Monika in the head is not “good defense”. — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) March 27, 2021

Iowa was not in the projected tournament field when the season started in November. Not only did the Hawks make the tournament, they make a Sweet 16 run and give UConn a game. How’s that for overperforming expectations? #Hawkeyes — Grant Becker (@GBeckTV) March 27, 2021

Can’t wait until next year, when ESPN calls Buecker and Clark SOPHOMORE SENSATIONS. — Jeff Linder (@jtlinder) March 27, 2021

Geno called Caitlin Clark over to talk with her after the game pic.twitter.com/rFaOo3Q09d — Daniel Connolly (@DanielVConnolly) March 27, 2021 Postgame, Clark gave some insight to what Auriemma said – “To take the time to wave me down and talk to me obviously meant a lot to me, and I’m very thankful for that.” Full response from a question by @jtlinder: https://t.co/vEJYQERfIL pic.twitter.com/rHJlhrO7Da — chloe peterson (@chloepeterson67) March 27, 2021

I love Sharon Goodman’s energy from the bench for @IowaWBB. Such a great teammate. — Lynette Marshall (@LynetteIowa) March 27, 2021

Paige and Caitlin are truly about to be the Magic and Larry of Women’s college basketball. Never seen this many people tuned in for a Sweet 16 game. — Dallas🦉 (@DallasJonesIC) March 27, 2021

Heck of a season for @IowaWBB. Loved watching Coach Bluder’s squad play: shared the ball, Clark exciting, Czinano so reliable, Warnock and Marshall lethal from 3, Martin tough as nails. ALL going to be back next season – look out @B1Gwbball 👀 #ncaaw — Meghan McKeown (@MeghanMcKeown_) March 27, 2021

Ran into a great UConn team today. All in all, this was 1 heck of a season hawks @IowaWBB !!! Keep your head high💛🖤 — Tania Davis (@tania_davis1) March 27, 2021

Hey @UConnHuskyAD, can we get a home and home series to showcase some rising stars in women’s hoops? Carver Hawkeye would be rocking. UCONN vs Iowa. — Kyle Bowlsby (@kbowlsby) March 27, 2021