Social media reactions: Iowa women’s basketball loses to UConn in Sweet 16

The Hawkeyes were eliminated by the Huskies in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 Saturday.

Hannah Kinson

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall fights for the ball during the second quarter of the Sweet Sixteen NCAA women’s basketball championship against No. 1 UConn on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Hawkeyes are trailing behind the Huskies, 49-35 at halftime.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Reporter
March 27, 2021

SAN ANTONIO — The Elite Eight dreams of Iowa women’s basketball were dashed by UConn Saturday afternoon, as the Hawkeyes were defeated by the Huskies in blowout fashion, 92-72.

With Iowa’s 2020-21 season now in the rearview mirror, spectators, reporters, and athletes took to social media to express their thoughts on the Hawkeyes’ run to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

