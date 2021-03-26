The Scoreboard: March 26, 2021

This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DI Pregame Editor Robert Read, Sports Reporter Chloe Peterson, and Managing Digital Editor Kelsey Harrell to talk Iowa men’s basketball’s short-lived NCAA Tournament run and Iowa women’s basketball’s unanticipated journey to the Sweet 16. The group then wraps up the show with a short conversation on Iowa wrestling’s recent NCAA Championship victory.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; Edited by Shivansh Ahuja; Produced by Kelsey Harrell.