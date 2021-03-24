Big Ten members can follow local health guidelines and restrictions for attendance policies

The decision was announced Wednesday and is effective immediately.

Friends and family of players and coaches take their seats during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The Hawkeyes dominated the Spartans, 49-7. Official attendance for the game was tallied at 1,441.

The Big Ten Conference is allowing its members to follow local health guidelines and restrictions for attendance in regular season competition, it was announced Wednesday in a release by the conference. The policy update is effective immediately.

The decision was made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in consultation with university medical experts and the conference office.

Previously, the conference allowed a limited number of fans at its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The conference plans to follow local health guidelines and restrictions for all remaining 2020-21 conference championships and restrictions.

The conference also announced the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans, and campus communities remain its highest priority.