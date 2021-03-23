Photos: Free COVID-19 Testing at Johnson County Fairgrounds

Jeff Sigmund , Photojournalist March 23, 2021
‘We knew that she was the special one’: Caitlin Clark dominating in her first season with the Iowa women’s basketball team
Rapid Recap: First half dominance leads Iowa to win over Kentucky, spot in Sweet 16
Clark, defense lead Iowa to halftime lead over Kentucky
Mercy Iowa City to offer free COVID-19 testing at Johnson County fairgrounds today
Federal court of appeals rules against University of Iowa in religious student organization case
Multimedia
Featured photos: Rain, rain, go away
Photos: NCAA women’s basketball championships second round: Iowa vs. Kentucky
Photos: Vigil for Atlanta Victims
Photos: Iowa Baseball v. Nebraska
Featured photos: Sunny Sunday on the Pentacrest
Photos: NCAA women’s basketball championships first round: Iowa vs. Central Michigan
Photos: Iowa men’s gymnastics v. Nebraska
Photos: Baseball Iowa vs. Nebraska
On the Record: March 19, 2021
The Scoreboard: March 19, 2021
© 2021 The Daily Iowan. All rights reserved. • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in