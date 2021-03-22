UI Athletics reports five positive COVID-19 tests out of 364 tests conducted

The department conducted 364 COVID-19 PCR tests for the week of March 15-21 and received five positive tests and 359 negative tests.

Fan cutouts placed in Carver-Hawkeye Arena due to Covid-19 seen before the Iowa Volleyball season opener game against Illinois on Jan. 22, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Illinois defeated Iowa 3-1.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department conducted 364 COVID-19 PCR tests for the week of March 15-21 and received five positive tests and 359 negative tests.

As part of Iowa’s return to campus protocol, testing began on May 29 and includes athletes, coaches, and other staff members. A total of 424 positive tests, 17,271 negative tests, and one inconclusive test have been received.

According to a release, following a positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The Big Ten Conference began daily rapid antigen surveillance testing on Sept. 30. Any positive tests identified through the surveillance testing process would be confirmed through a PCR test and reflected in the numbers listed above.

The department does not provide a testing breakdown by sport or specify if an athlete or staff member has tested positive.