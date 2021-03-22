Social media reactions after the Iowa men’s basketball team’s season-ending tournament loss
The Hawkeyes lost to Oregon 95-80 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday.
March 22, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team’s season is over.
The No. 2 seed Hawkeyes fell to the seventh-seeded Oregon Ducks 95-80 on Monday at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The program is now 0-4 in the second round of the tournament under coach Fran McCaffery. Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon played the final games of their record-setting careers on Monday.
Here are social media reactions from Iowa’s loss:
Shoutout to Luka Garza. Your hard work, dedication and attitude has been inspiring to watch. You are a great example of what you can accomplish when you put all those traits together. College basketball will miss you. This Cyclone is a huge fan of yours.
— Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) March 22, 2021
Proud to be a Hawkeye! Keep yal head up @IowaHoops Yal boys fought all season and did yal thing! Head high always!
— Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) March 22, 2021
One of the best to ever do it in a @IowaHoops uniform 🐐
Congrats on an incredible career, @LukaG_55 pic.twitter.com/anWHmpaz09
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 22, 2021
really gonna miss Luka and Jbo. Time for Luka to get rich.
— hawkize (@hawkize) March 22, 2021
Today wasn’t our day, but that does not diminish the lasting memories we experienced this season.
Thank you for supporting us all season long. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Nd7RmlEsCi
— Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 22, 2021
Dear Luka Garza,
Thank you for an outstanding career and representing everything that college basketball should be about.
We wish you the best in future endeavors — you’re a class act.
Sincerely,
America
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2021
There goes the best @IowaHoops player you’ve ever seen — and likely will see — in your lifetime. What a ride. #ThanksLuka
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) March 22, 2021
This will be Iowa’s 7 double-digit loss in the second round since 1988. This year was supposed to be different. One thing is certain, Luka Garza won’t be forgotten in this state forever.
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk) March 22, 2021
Congrats to @LukaG_55 on an amazing season, the best player in history to ever put on an Iowa basketball jersey. Can’t wait to see what you do in the NBA. Go Hawks! 🐐
— Alex Marinelli (@alexmarinelli65) March 22, 2021
Simply put from @frankgarza57 when commenting on what its been like to be a part of the Iowa #Hawkeye community
“We’re from DC. We’re not Iowans, and I hope to think that now we are.”
He and @LukaG_55 will be remembered in Iowa forever pic.twitter.com/C3RfLDfCYw
— Mike OBrien (@mobrientv) March 22, 2021
Congrats on a great career @LukaG_55 can’t wait to watch you in the NBA. You are the man! 🐐 status
— Spencer Lee (@LeeSpencerlee36) March 22, 2021
Luka Garza on walking off the court for the last time as a Hawkeye: “I’ve been so blessed and so lucky to be able to play here at the University of Iowa, and it changed my life.”
Video: pic.twitter.com/g9QsirypMb
— Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) March 22, 2021
— MamaHawk (@xrayanneiowa) March 22, 2021
I just have to say what a complete joy it was to have a full Iowa basketball season this year…it brought me a lot of joy and entertainment in an otherwise rough winter. Thank you Hawks 💛🖤💛🖤
— hawks_go (@Luebke_Tina) March 22, 2021
Iowa now 1-11 in Round of 32 since 1989
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) March 22, 2021
Big Ten sent 9 team to Indy, 2 are left and the first weekend isn’t over lmao
— Dallas🦉 (@DallasJonesIC) March 22, 2021
Lol I had Iowa winning over Illinois in the final so my Midwest pride bracket is completely scrapped.
— Sarah Watson ❄️ (@K_5mydearwatson) March 22, 2021
Luka Garza received a standing ovation in his last game for @IowaHoops 👏 @LukaG_55
➤ 36 Pts
➤ 9 Reb
➤ 14-20 FG
What a career for No. 55.
(via @marchmadness)pic.twitter.com/ysEHbUoM8m
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2021
What a brutal way for Iowa’s season to end. That said, #BigUps to Luka Garza for becoming the best men’s basketball player I’ve ever seen play for the Hawkeyes.
— Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) March 22, 2021
Thanks Luka
— PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) March 22, 2021
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...