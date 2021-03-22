Social media reactions after the Iowa men’s basketball team’s season-ending tournament loss

The Hawkeyes lost to Oregon 95-80 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday.

Oregon Ducks forward Chandler Lawson (13) pushes Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray’s (15) hand into guard Joe Wieskamp’s (10) face as he blocks Murray from making the shot during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team’s season is over.

The No. 2 seed Hawkeyes fell to the seventh-seeded Oregon Ducks 95-80 on Monday at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The program is now 0-4 in the second round of the tournament under coach Fran McCaffery. Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon played the final games of their record-setting careers on Monday.

Here are social media reactions from Iowa’s loss: