Joe Wieskamp’s future at Iowa unclear after Monday’s loss: ‘I’ll address that at a later time’

The junior guard may leave the Hawkeyes for the NBA in the offseason.

Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) holds the ball while defended by Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the first half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS — Seniors Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon played their final games for the Iowa men’s basketball program on Monday. It’s unclear if the same can be said about junior Joe Wieskamp.

The second-team All-Big Ten guard declined to address his future after Iowa’s 95-80 loss to Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Monday.

“I appreciate that question, but at this time I’m just soaking in what just happened,” Wieskamp said. “I’ll address that at a later time.”

Wieskamp averaged 14.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game over the course of the regular season, while also shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range.

On Monday, Wieskamp scored 17 points, while also posting six rebounds and five assists.

Wieskamp previously tested NBA waters after his freshman season, but ultimately returned to Iowa after going through the draft process.