Follow along: Iowa men’s basketball team faces off with Oregon with trip to Sweet 16 on the line

With a win Monday, the Hawkeyes advance to their first Sweet 16 since 1999.

Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) and Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (12) reach for the opening tipoff during the first half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS — A trip to the Sweet 16 is on the line for the Iowa men’s basketball team on Monday.

The No. 2 seed Hawkeyes face off with the No. 7 seed Oregon Ducks in the Round of 32 on Monday at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to tip off at 11:10 a.m. (CST) and will air on CBS.

Iowa has not been to he second weekend of the tournament since 1999. Follow along here to see if the Hawkeyes can advance this time around.

14:51 1H — Oregon leads, 12-11.

Iowa center Luka Garza was called for his first foul right before the break, which drew boos from the pro-Iowa crowd. Coach Fran McCaffery was not pleased and was seeking an explanation from the official. Instead, it appears he was told to go back to the huddle.

Odd note: there are already been four and-ones called, two for each team. Both of Iowa’s were courtesy of Garza, who leads Iowa with eight points so far.

11:42 1H — Oregon leads, 21-19.

There have already been three ties and six lead changes in this one. Garza just went to the bench for a quick rest but will return to the floor after the timeout. The senior leads Iowa with 12 points (4-of-4 from the field).

Oregon had made four straight field goal attempts before Patrick McCaffery rejected a shot right before the break.

6:16 1H — The game is tied, 36-36.

In a very fast-paced game, Iowa’s Joe Toussaint is keeping up just fine. The sophomore points guard’s layup after an offensive rebound tied the game up. Toussaint has five points, two boards, and three assists so far off the bench. McCaffery has also been a spark off the bench for Iowa, scoring six points in five minutes of play.

:47 1H — Oregon leads, 52-46.

The Ducks are on a 6-0 run and have made their last four shots from the field. Overall, Oregon is shooting 58 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. Iowa is hitting 52 percent of its shots, but only 27 percent from deep (3-of-11).

HALF — Oregon leads, 56-46.

Story: Iowa trails Oregon by 10 at halftime despite Luka Garza’s 22 first-half points

This is a developing story. Check back for more information throughout the game.