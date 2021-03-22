By the numbers | Iowa’s first-round NCAA Tournament win

Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures in Iowa’s win over Central Michigan on Sunday.

Iowa forward Monika Czinano shoots a basket during the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball championship against Central Michigan on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Hawkeyes defeated the Chippewas, 87-72. No. 5 Iowa will go on to play No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday during the second round.

SAN ANTONIO — Before its 87-72 win over Central Michigan Sunday, it’d been nearly 720 days since Iowa women’s basketball appeared in an NCAA Tournament game.

With the win, the Hawkeyes advanced to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament’s Round of 32 to take on fourth-seeded Kentucky Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Below are the stats that stand out from Iowa’s first game of the NCAA Tournament

14 — Minutes of NCAA Tournament experience in Iowa’s the starting five prior to Sunday

Because the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled because of COVID-19, now-sophomores Gabbie Marshall, McKenna Warnock, and Kate Martin missed out on the opportunity to gain valuable postseason experience.

In total, Iowa’s starting five had around 14 minutes of combined on-court NCAA Tournament experience — all of which belonged to junior center Monika Czinano.

Czinano was part of the 2019 Hawkeye squad that advanced to the tournament’s Elite Eight before it was eliminated by eventual-champion Baylor.

At the time, Czinano was playing behind former National Player of Year and current WNBA player Megan Gustafson.

Martin was at the tournament in 2019, though she did not participate because she had redshirted to deal with a knee injury.

Four — Players to score in double figures

Iowa’s top scorers did not disappoint on Sunday, as both freshman point guard Caitlin Clark and Czinano had 23 points to give Iowa 46 of its 87 total points on the day.

Although Clark’s 23 points were below her average of 26.7 points per game, she still leads the nation in total scoring and points per game. Czinano — who has shot a nation-leading 67.8 percent from the field this year — went 10-of-18 from the floor Sunday.

Sophomore forward McKenna Warnock and guard Kate Martin also ended the day in double-figure scoring — dropping 13 apiece.

Three — Consecutive double-doubles for Warnock

Counting Sunday’s matchup, Warnock has posted three double-doubles in as many games, dating back to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

After a slow start on Sunday, Warnock exploded in the third quarter, tallying 11 of her 13 points in five minutes. Warnock also grabbed 10 rebounds in Iowa’s win over Central Michigan.

In the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan State, Warnock finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. In the finals, Warnock barely cleared the double-double threshold with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 4 — Kentucky’s seed

Fourth-seeded Kentucky ousted No. 13 seed Idaho State, 71-63, on Sunday to advance to the Round of 32 to take on the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes on Tuesday.

After a 16-7 regular season in the Southeastern Conference, the Wildcats lost in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament to eventual-tournament-runner-up Georgia.

Kentucky women’s basketball houses the SEC Player of the Year in Rhyne Howard, who averages 20.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Howard, a junior, collected her second consecutive SEC Player of the Year award in 2021, and won SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019.