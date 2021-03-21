Watch: Luka Garza reacts to Spencer Lee’s third consecutive NCAA title
Garza said Lee winning despite tearing his ACL eight days earlier will “motivate [him] forever.”
March 21, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Add Luka Garza to the list of people who were in awe of what Hawkeye wrestler Spencer Lee did on the mat Saturday night.
Lee won his third consecutive NCAA title at 125 pounds on Saturday in St. Louis, and did so despite tearing his ACL only eight days prior. Garza was asked ahead of the Iowa men’s basketball team’s Round of 32 meeting with Oregon if he had watched the match or Lee’s post-match interview.
“Watching that interview was one of the crazier things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Garza said. “I know that kid is tough and I know he’s a champion. But to hear that is going to motivate me forever. It’s going to be a story I tell to my kids about how you persevere.”
Here is the full clip:
Watch: Luka Garza reacts to Spencer Lee winning his third NCAA title at 125 pounds despite tearing his ACL just eight days before his finals match. pic.twitter.com/OuiVztQLB8
— Daily Iowan Sports (@DISportsDesk) March 21, 2021
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...