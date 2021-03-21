Watch: Luka Garza reacts to Spencer Lee’s third consecutive NCAA title

Garza said Lee winning despite tearing his ACL eight days earlier will “motivate [him] forever.”

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) makes a three point shot over Grand Canyon Antelopes center Asbjørn Midtgaard (33) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

INDIANAPOLIS — Add Luka Garza to the list of people who were in awe of what Hawkeye wrestler Spencer Lee did on the mat Saturday night.

Lee won his third consecutive NCAA title at 125 pounds on Saturday in St. Louis, and did so despite tearing his ACL only eight days prior. Garza was asked ahead of the Iowa men’s basketball team’s Round of 32 meeting with Oregon if he had watched the match or Lee’s post-match interview.

“Watching that interview was one of the crazier things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Garza said. “I know that kid is tough and I know he’s a champion. But to hear that is going to motivate me forever. It’s going to be a story I tell to my kids about how you persevere.”

