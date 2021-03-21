The Daily Iowan Community Chat: Women in the media and the stories they tell

The Daily Iowan will be hosting a Community Chat about women’s experiences working in the media and feature four guest panelists on March 26 at 12 p.m. CT via Zoom. This event is in partnership with the University of Iowa Women’s Resource and Action Center in honor of Women’s History Month. The guest panelists will include Caroline Cummings, Lyz Lenz, Roxanna Scott, and Andrea Sahouri.

Caroline Cummings is currently a reporter at CBS Minnesota and covers politics. Prior to that position, she covered the statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa, for five local TV stations across the state. Cummings enjoys investigating stories that reveal the impacts of governmental policy on the community, and she earned an Upper Midwest Emmy in 2020 for her contributions to a special program on the Iowa caucuses.

Lyz Lenz is the author of God Land and Belabored. Her writing has appeared in the Huffington Post, The Washington Post, the Columbia Journalism Review, The New York Times, Pacific Standard, the Cedar Rapids Gazette, among others. In September 2019, Lenz moderated an LGBTQ-focused town hall with U.S. presidential hopefuls including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Roxanna Scott is currently the Managing Editor of USA TODAY Sports. Scott is a former president of the Association for Women in Sports Media and former managing editor of Golfweek, a website and magazine that provides golf coverage for the USA TODAY Network. Scott has directed coverage of six Olympic Games for the network. She previously worked at the Dallas Morning News for 10 years. A graduate of the University of Iowa, she was a reporter and editor at The Daily Iowan.

Andrea Sahouri is a News Reporter for the Des Moines Register. She currently covers breaking news and follows crime in the Des Moines area. Sahouri is a University of Michigan and Columbia University alum. Sahouri was recently acquitted by a jury for charges brought against her after being arrested covering a Black Lives Matter protest for the Register. The three-day trial was a widely followed case that human rights experts and journalists around the world condemned as an attack on journalistic freedom.