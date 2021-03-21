Opinion | Keegan Murray shows poise in first NCAA Tournament game

The freshman forward had a productive game against Grand Canyon and will serve as an X-factor for Iowa moving forward.

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) dunks the ball against the Grand Canyon Antelopes during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS — Yes, Keegan Murray is only a freshman. But you’d be forgiven if you thought otherwise when watching him play Saturday night.

In Iowa’s 86-74 victory over Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the first-year Hawkeye from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, handled his first tournament game with the poise of a fifth-year senior.

The moment wasn’t too big for him. But why would it be? Murray earned a spot in the rotation at the very start of the season. He filled in for CJ Fredrick in the starting lineup when Fredrick missed games with his lower leg injury. He’s handled an expanded role off the bench ever since Jack Nunge tore his ACL, becoming Iowa’s only post presence other than Luka Garza.

And he’s done this for a top-10 Iowa team playing in the toughest conference in the country.

So Murray’s 13 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and one steal in Iowa’s win over Grand Canyon at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum shouldn’t exactly come as a surprise.

“I just wanted to make every play I could,” Murray said. “I think that’s just being relentless. I was relentless on every possession, whether it was helping Luka out if he’s one-on-one [on defense], or chasing down a block in transition.”

All season long, the 6-foot-8 forward has been an X-factor for the No. 2 seed Hawkeyes.

Whether it’s diving for a loose ball or sprinting down the court in a fast break and emphatically rejecting an opponent’s shot near the rim, Murray has provided the hustle plays that stuff his stat sheet, but at the same time aren’t always reflected in his numbers.

“I just think throughout the season it’s just been a natural instinct for me,” Murray said. “To read people, to read tendencies, and just what they’re going to do.”

What else does Murray bring to Iowa’s game? Well, let Fran McCaffery explain:

“He gives you rim-protection,” McCaffery said. “He gives you an athlete that runs the floor. He can score, but he can also make a 3. I think he’s doing a lot more off the dribble, making plays for himself and other people. But most importantly, he’s not a mistake guy. He doesn’t panic.

“I pretty much expect the same thing from Keegan every game.”

And he should expect it. Murray has shown he’s capable of contributing on a nightly basis.

Now, as Iowa continues postseason play, Murray is exactly what Iowa needs to make a deep tournament run.

Garza is the best player in the country. Joe Wieskamp is a future first-round NBA Draft pick. Jordan Bohannon is the program’s all-time leader in assists and 3-pointers. These players are going to make the headlines. And Murray’s play compliments them. Murray sets the screens, he secures the offensive rebounds, he matches up defensively on the perimeter and in the paint.

Murray’s presence in the lineup was a bit of a surprise to some early in the season. Me included. But from his first game on, it’s been clear Murray is a crucial piece for Iowa.

Saturday’s game was the latest example of that. Murray has shown he’s ready to play on the big stage. And Iowa will benefit because of that.