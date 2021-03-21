Clark, Martin lead Iowa women’s basketball to strong halftime lead over Central Michigan

Iowa guard Kate Martin blocks Central Michigan guard Kalle Martinez during the NCAA women’s basketball tournament round 1 against Central Michigan on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Hawkeyes are leading the Chippewas, 48-37 at halftime. (Hannah Kinson/The Daily Iowan)

SAN ANTONIO – Fifth-seeded Iowa women’s basketball leads No. 12 seed Central Michigan by 11 points, 48-37, at halftime of the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa had as much as a 16-point lead in the second quarter, but did not score a field goal in the last three minutes of the half, cutting its lead to 11.

Freshman point guard Caitlin Clark leads the team with 15 points in the first half and four assists. Sophomore guard Kate Martin is also in double figures, with 13 points. While forward McKenna Warnock has not yet scored any points, she leads the team with four rebounds.

Guard Tomi Taiwo singlehandedly went on a 7-0 run for the Hawkeyes, and has seven points and two rebound in 12 minutes on the court.

In the first half, the Hawkeyes shot 52 percent from the field compared to Central Michigan’s 43 percent.

The game is being aired on ESPN.