Social media reactions from Iowa’s NCAA Tournament victory over Grand Canyon

The Hawkeyes improved to 4-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament under Fran McCaffery with an 86-74 win over the Antelopes Saturday.

March 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery watches Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Chance McMillian (2) control the ball in the first half during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Ind.

INDIANAPOLIS — The No. 2 seed Iowa men’s basketball team is on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after its 86-74 victory over Grand Canyon on Saturday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Luka Garza led the way with 24 points for Iowa’s fourth win in as many tries in the opening round of the tournament under coach Fran McCaffery. Now, the Hawkeyes seek their first berth to the Sweet 16 in McCaffery’s 11-year tenure and the program’s first trip to the second weekend since 1999.

But before Iowa takes on seventh-seeded Oregon on Monday (game time yet to be announced), here are some Twitter reactions from Saturday’s Hawkeye victory.