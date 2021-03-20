Social media reactions from Iowa’s NCAA Tournament victory over Grand Canyon
The Hawkeyes improved to 4-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament under Fran McCaffery with an 86-74 win over the Antelopes Saturday.
March 20, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The No. 2 seed Iowa men’s basketball team is on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after its 86-74 victory over Grand Canyon on Saturday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Luka Garza led the way with 24 points for Iowa’s fourth win in as many tries in the opening round of the tournament under coach Fran McCaffery. Now, the Hawkeyes seek their first berth to the Sweet 16 in McCaffery’s 11-year tenure and the program’s first trip to the second weekend since 1999.
But before Iowa takes on seventh-seeded Oregon on Monday (game time yet to be announced), here are some Twitter reactions from Saturday’s Hawkeye victory.
Pretty simple: Iowa wins Monday, it’s the biggest of the Fran era and any after that become bigger than Monday.
— Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) March 21, 2021
Can’t stress enough how happy I am to be moving on to the round of 32. GCU is good, a lot of top seeds have lost, nothing was given going in. This thing is wide open. #SurviveAndAdvance
— Jack Bacon (@Jrbacon50) March 21, 2021
Win and advance! I don’t like saying “survive”. It’s too passive a verb. Let’s stay in the attack mode @IowaHoops. Great effort tonight. Good bench work. Keeping our eye on the target! It is March!!!
— Sherman Dillard (@shermandillard) March 21, 2021
Survive & advance #gohawks
— Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) March 21, 2021
Could we interest you in some Luka treys?
Here are all of them, courtesy of @marchmadness. pic.twitter.com/RGhjyGeONH
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 21, 2021
Keegan Murray’s first career #MarchMadness line:
6-11
13 pts
7 rebs
1 st
4 blks
0 TO
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 21, 2021
HAWKEYES ARE ON TO THE NEXT ONE 🦅⁰⁰(2) Iowa handles (15) Grand Canyon 86-74 to advance to the Second Round. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/CdKN5c4NS9
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2021
NO BEER!!!
— Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) March 21, 2021
What a freaking game out of Keegan Murray, huh? I mean, seriously, he’s a freshman.
This is an open dialogue. He’s good. #Hawkeyes
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) March 21, 2021
wait, i was told yesterday the big ten was dead
— PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) March 21, 2021
“That’s 1” 👀@LukaG_55‘s on a mission with @IowaHoops. 💪 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/IDAwjAhqRu
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2021
Joe Wieskamp is the second player in Iowa history with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in an NCAA tournament game.
The only other Hawkeye to hit those marks was James Moses in the 1992 Round of 64 against Texas. pic.twitter.com/qq4CE3wZEp
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 21, 2021
Luka Garza WENT OFF against Grand Canyon 😤⁰⁰#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ISQWB1EbiG
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2021
Iowa is undefeated with me in attendance. Important stat going forward.
— Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) March 21, 2021
Cheesin’@jtoussaint_2 x @patrickmccaff22#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/YVeA93Zwal
— Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 21, 2021
That’s how you treat a 15-seed. Iowa controlled it throughout. Never a doubt.
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) March 21, 2021
