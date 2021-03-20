Iowa wrestling clinches 2021 NCAA Championship victory

The Hawkeyes clinched their first national title since 2010 during Saturday’s NCAA Championship Session VI action.

Mar 19, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Austin DeSanto wrestles Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestler Daton Fix in the 133 weight class during the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS — For the 24th time in program history, Iowa wrestling has clinched an NCAA Division I team championship.

The Hawkeyes had not won a national title since 2010. Iowa’s 2021 championship is the program’s fourth under head coach Tom Brands.

Iowa didn’t even need all seven sessions of wrestling to clinch this year’s team title.

The Hawkeyes locked up their title in Session VI of the NCAA Championships during the medal round, thanks to wins from 133-pound Austin DeSanto, 157-pound Kaleb Young and 285-pound Tony Cassioppi.

At the conclusion of the Medal Round… The updated team standings 👀#NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/tBTGKwPH2Y — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 20, 2021

DeSanto placed third at 133-pounds just one day after he fell to the No. 1 overall seed at his weight — Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix — in the tournament semifinals.

DeSanto defeated Arizona State’s Michael McGee in his first consolation match via 19-4 technical fall to advance to the third-place bout.

Austin DeSanto picks up more bonus points for @Hawks_Wrestling. He will wrestle for 3rd later today.#NCAAWrestling x 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/VoZCcrdkrS — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 20, 2021

DeSanto then beat Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers, 10-6, to clinch a third-place finish at 133-pounds.

“In a small way, yes, [a third-place finish] is satisfying,” DeSanto said Saturday morning. “Second period, third period, I shut it down. I just need to keep going and firing. You can see in that matches, just be free and keep going. That’s where I’m best. That’s where I’m comfortable, and I don’t get caught in anything if I’m just going and wrestling.”

Like DeSanto, Hawkeye heavyweight Tony Cassioppi also finished third in his weight class. Cassioppi beat Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger via 8-0 major decision to advance to the third-place match.

Cassioppi is now 4-0 against Hillger on his collegiate career.

In the third-place bout, Cassioppi had to face Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz for the second time in as many days. Friday, Cassioppi defeated Schultz, 4-1, to advance to the semifinals.

Cassioppi then beat Schultz again, 5-0, to clinch a third-place finish Saturday.

While Cassioppi did earn All-America status and finish the weekend on the podium, he isn’t satisfied with his performance.

“I feel good,” Cassioppi said. “It’s the next-best thing I could get. It’s not where I want to be. I don’t want to be third-place. I want to be be first-place. After that loss in the [semifinals] I had to just refocus on the next-best thing — climbing that podium.”

Cassioppi fell to a familiar opponent in the semifinals — Minnesota’s top-seeded heavyweight Gable Steveson. Cassioppi lost via 16-6 major decision.

The Roscoe, Illinois, native is now 0-4 against Steveson as a Hawkeye.

“I just need to keep improving every day,” Cassioppi said. “Wrestling Steveson, he made me look kinda slow, maybe clumsy. It was embarrassing, to be honest, and I don’t like to be embarrassed. That’s fire in me, and I’m gonna work, and work, and work until I’m putting it to everybody in the world.”

Junior 197-pounder Jacob Warner was the only Hawkeye to lose his third-place match. The Tolono, Illinois, native defeated Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley, 2-1, to advance to the third-place match. Once there, Warner lost to Michigan’s Myles Amine, 5-3, to finish the tournament in fourth place.

157-pound Kaleb Young was the Hawkeyes’ lowest Session VI finisher, as he claimed seventh place with a win over Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Sheets, 3-2.

In total, seven Hawkeyes earned All-America honors, including Warner, Young, Cassioppi, and DeSanto.

“Our team came out, and we faced some adversity,” Cassioppi said. “To still pull it out and be scoring as many points as we are and be wrestling as hard as we are, it’s awesome.

Finalists Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman, and Michael Kemerer are the Hawkeyes’ other 2021 All-Americans.

Lee, Eierman, and Kemerer will all hit the mat at 6 p.m. tonight with individual national titles on the line.