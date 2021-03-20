Game time, location revealed for Monday’s Iowa-Oregon men’s basketball tournament matchup

The game is scheduled to tip off Monday at 11:10 a.m. CT and will air on CBS.

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) makes a three point shot over Grand Canyon Antelopes center Asbjørn Midtgaard (33) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday’s matchup between the Iowa and Oregon men’s basketball teams in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled to tip off at 11:10 a.m. CT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the NCAA announced Saturday night.

The game will air on CBS with Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce on the call.

The No. 2 seed Hawkeyes defeated 15th-seeded Grand Canyon 86-74 Saturday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum to advance to the second round of this year’s tournament.

No. 7 seed Oregon was scheduled to play 10th-seeded VCU Saturday night, but the game was called off after positive COVID-19 tests within the VCU program surfaced. Because VCU could not compete in the game, Oregon automatically advanced to the Round of 32.

“The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game scheduled for Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols,” the NCAA said in a statement Saturday night. “This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament. The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues we cannot provide further details.”

“I feel bad for VCU,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said after his team’s victory. “In some ways, I feel bad for the Oregon players because I bet you they wanted to play. But it’s just the circumstances and we’ll both move on and we’ll play each other in the next game and be happy to be here.”

Oregon went 20-6 in the regular season.

The Hawkeyes and the Ducks will compete on Monday for a trip to the Sweet 16. Iowa has not advanced to the second weekend to the tournament since 1999. The program is 0-3 in Round of 32 matchups under McCaffery.

The last matchup between Iowa and Oregon came in 2018 at Madison Square Garden, when the Hawkeyes defeated the Ducks 77-69.