Women’s basketball players speak out against unequal NCAA Tournament facilities

Players have found stark contrasts in weight rooms, merchandise, and the quality of food compared to the men’s basketball tournament.

The NCAA is facing backlash on the disparity of tournament facilities for the men’s and women’s basketball teams in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA requires all players and staff to stay in a “bubble” for the duration of their time in the tournament. The men’s basketball tournament is being held in Indianapolis, and the women’s basketball tournament is being held in San Antonio, Texas.

On Thursday, multiple women’s basketball players spoke out on Twitter about the difference in weight rooms, the quality of food, and the merchandise provided by the NCAA. The weight rooms for the men’s teams featured an array of squat and lifting racks, cardio machines, and various dumbbell sizes, while the women’s weight room only had dumbbells up to 30 pounds and yoga mats.

Here are the differences in amenities/provisions between the Women’s & Men’s NCAA Tournament I’ve seen so far – Weight room/equipment

– Food

– Swag Bags Photos from: @Cpav15, @sedonaprince_, @danhenry3, @alikershner pic.twitter.com/2YfCeXaJNn — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) March 19, 2021

On Thursday night, the NCAA released a statement acknowledging the disparities.

“We acknowledge that some of the amenities teams would typically have access to have not been available inside the controlled environment,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball, in a release. “In part, this is due to the limited space and the original plan was to expand the workout area once additional space was available later in the tournament. However, we want to be responsive to the needs of our participating teams, and we are actively working to enhance existing resources at practice courts, including additional weight training equipment.” Here’s what players, staff, and others had to say about the facilities:

Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR — Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021

If these pictures showing the disparity between men’s and women’s tournament bubble swag bag/dining/weight room options are even remotely accurate, the NCAA should be embarrassed. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 18, 2021

Imagine if this horrific set-up was what the men’s teams were presented for their weight training area. Oh, you can’t imagine? It’s because it would NEVER happen. Zero attempt for equity. https://t.co/xluMo5VQcd — Krisanne Ryther (@Krisanne_Ryther) March 19, 2021