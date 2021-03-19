The Scoreboard: March 19, 2021

This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and Sports Reporter Chloe Peterson to talk about Iowa Athletics’ postseason bids. The crew kicks off the show with a conversation on the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. The group then wraps up the show with a discussion on Iowa men’s and women’s basketball and their upcoming NCAA Tournament runs.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; Edited by Shivansh Ahuja; Produced by Kelsey Harrell.