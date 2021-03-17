Caitlin Clark named second-team All-American

The point guard is the first Iowa women’s basketball player to earn the distinction as a freshman.

Iowa Guard Caitlin Clark (22) takes a shot during a semifinal game of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament. Iowa, ranked No. 6, took on No. 7 seeded Michigan State in Indianapolis at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Friday afternoon. The Hawks beat the Spartans, 87-72, advancing the Hawks to take on Maryland Saturday in the Big 10 finals.

University of Iowa women’s basketball freshman point guard Caitlin Clark is a second team All-American, the Associated Press announced Wednesday.

Although Clark is the eighth player in program history to earn an All-America distinction, she is the first freshman to do so. Clark joins the likes of Megan Gustafson, Kathleen Doyle, Samantha Logic, Jaime Printy, Kachine Alexander, Cara Consuegra, and Amy Herrig.

Currently, Clark leads NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball in four categories: points (720), points per game (26.7), total assists (195), and 3-pointers made (103).

In 27 games this season, Clark has scored in double-figures in all but one contest. She has nine double-doubles on the season, and has eclipsed the 30-point threshold in 11 games.

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year and unanimous Big Ten First Team selection is averaging 26.7 points per game, 7.2 assists, and 47 percent shooting from the field.

Clark is also a Naismith Player of the Year finalist, a Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year finalist, and on the Dawn Staley late-season watchlist.

The fifth-seeded Hawkeyes start their NCAA Tournament run at 11 a.m. Sunday against No. 12 seed Central Michigan at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.