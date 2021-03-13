Social media reactions: Iowa men’s basketball team outdone by Illinois in conference tournament semifinals
Here’s what Twitter users had to say after the Illini bounced the Hawkeyes from the Big Ten tournament.
March 13, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team’s run in the Big Ten Tournament is over.
Illinois defeated Iowa 82-71 in the conference semifinals to advance to the Big Ten title game against Ohio State on Sunday. The Hawkeyes’ focus now shifts to the NCAA Tournament.
Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the game:
Kofi , Curbelo and Underwood all remarked on their admiration for Luka Garza. Probably the last time they’ve faced him (unless the brackets have some tricks for us). “He is one heck of a college basketball player,” Underwood said, noting Garza is probable national POY winner.
— Shannon Ryan (@sryantribune) March 13, 2021
Illinois is really, really good. Iowa is too. It sucks that it got weird early and I can’t explain a few things – but this was a great game by two great teams. At the end, it likely didn’t change Iowa’s seed regardless but man it sucks. See you Friday or Saturday.
— hawkize (@hawkize) March 13, 2021
— Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) March 13, 2021
Pretty sure the @bigten wouldn’t call this a travel either pic.twitter.com/Czxisz5XnY
— MamaHawk (@xrayanneiowa) March 13, 2021
Tough loss but we will be back.
Post-game beverages with Mannequin @B1Gcat15 pic.twitter.com/JLAhaRxxMW
— Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) March 13, 2021
When you lose but realize there’s no more Big Ten referees for the NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/hyUUFgkZXM
— The Standpoint (@TheStandPoint_) March 13, 2021
.@HawkeyeReport asked Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon after the loss to Illinois what the team’s plans are for #MarchMadness selection Sunday.
Bohannon is less than pleased with the NCAA. pic.twitter.com/2jSCUyJHxA
— Matthew Judy (@matthewjudytv) March 13, 2021
I’m over it already. I’m excited for the Selection Show tomorrow. To see Iowa’s name pop up in a favorable position on the NCAA Tournament bracket doesn’t happen every March. I’m going to enjoy it. #Hawkeyes
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) March 13, 2021
Wait for the brackets tomorrow. Iowa is a solid #2 seed, something that has only happened once in the history of the program.
Illinois is national championship good.
B1G officiating is a miserable joke.
This is March.
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk) March 13, 2021
Love this sound bite from Luka Garza after Iowa’s loss to Illinois.
“You have to fail to be able to preserve and achieve success.” pic.twitter.com/lYxBhUbwfR
— Adam Hensley (@A_Hens83) March 14, 2021
That is why Illinois is my pick to win it all
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) March 13, 2021
Ref running BEHIND me called this one and not the one in front of the play🤣🤣 https://t.co/mLjeiwmBRg
— Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) March 14, 2021
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...