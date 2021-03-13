Social media reactions: Iowa men’s basketball team outdone by Illinois in conference tournament semifinals

Here’s what Twitter users had to say after the Illini bounced the Hawkeyes from the Big Ten tournament.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon looks at the scoreboard and dribbles the ball during the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament semifinals against Illinois on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Fighting Illini, 82-71. No. 2 Illinois and No. 5 Ohio State will compete in the championship game tomorrow afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team’s run in the Big Ten Tournament is over.

Illinois defeated Iowa 82-71 in the conference semifinals to advance to the Big Ten title game against Ohio State on Sunday. The Hawkeyes’ focus now shifts to the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the game: