By the Numbers | Statistics that stand out ahead of Iowa’s rematch with Illinois

The Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin for the third time this season to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery shoots a basket during the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals against Wisconsin on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 62-57. No. 3 Iowa will go on to play No. 2 Illinois tomorrow afternoon in the semifinals.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team is back in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals for the first time in 15 years after defeating Wisconsin 62-57 in the quarterfinals Friday night.

The Hawkeyes will face rival Illinois Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT in a rematch of the Illini’s 80-75 victory in Champaign during the regular season.

Iowa’s win over Wisconsin was its third against the Badgers this season. The Hawkeye completed the season sweep over the Badgers after defeating them twice during the regular season. Here are the other numbers that stand out ahead of Iowa’s semifinals matchup.

2006 — The last time Iowa was in the B1G semifinals

The last time Iowa played on Saturday in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, Steve Alford was the team’s coach. But Fran McCaffery’s first quarterfinals win as Iowa’s head coach has the Hawkeyes back in the semifinals.

Alford won two conference tournament championships in his tenure. This is already as far in the tournament as McCaffery has been in his 11 years as Iowa’s coach.

In 2006, No. 2-seed Iowa defeated No. 6-seed Michigan State by five points in the semifinals and went on to defeat No. 1-seed Ohio State by seven in the finals for a conference championship.

2 — The team’s fewest made 3-pointers all season

Iowa, the best team in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage hitting 40.5 percent of its shots from deep in conference play, couldn’t rely on shots from beyond the arc against Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes shot 2-of-20 from deep against the Badgers. In the first half, they missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts.

Friday was by far the worst Iowa has shot from deep (10 percent) this season. Here are some other poor shooting performances from the team this season, both Hawkeye losses:

4-of-22 from 3-point range against Gonzaga (18.18 percent).

5-of-23 from 3-point range in the first meeting with Indiana (21.73 percent).

But the Hawkeyes managed to grind out a win over Wisconsin with their defense leading the way. Iowa only allowed one basket over the final nine minutes and 20 seconds of play.

14 — How many points have decided the past three Iowa-Illinois game combined

After Illinois defeated Iowa in the only regular-season meeting between the teams in February, Joe Wieskamp wanted a rematch.

“I just hope we get the opportunity to play them in the Big Ten Tournament,” Wieskamp said.

Well, he’s got one.

And if the past three meetings in this rivalry are any indication, Saturday should be a competitive game. Iowa won by seven points in last season’s matchup in Iowa City and lost by two to end the regular season last March. This season, Illinois won by five.

Four — top-10 teams in Big Ten semis

What a day for Big Ten men’s basketball fans.

To start the day, No. 4 Michigan plays No. 9 Ohio State in the first semifinals matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium at noon CT. Then, it is No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 3 Illinois, the winner of which will play the winner of the first game.

Both games will air on CBS. Follow along at dailyiowan.com for stories throughout the day.