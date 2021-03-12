University of Iowa reports new COVID-19 cases, shares recommendations for in-person experiential learning

The university suggested students conduct programs remotely despite the possibility for in-person learning

The University of Iowa has shared recommendations for students and colleges as they consider in-person experiential education programs this summer, including conducting programs remotely when possible.

According to the campus-wide email sent on Friday, the university updated these recommendations on March 5 and encouraged students and colleges to recognize the potential health and safety risks associated with participating in an in-person program.

The email also alerted students to the state Iowa Board of Regents announcement on Thursday that its 30-day ban on university-sponsored international travel for all faculty, staff, and students has been lifted.

Presidents of each university will make future decisions regarding university-sponsored travel, the email said.

Despite this change, the university reminds everyone that the State of Emergency for the Regents Universities remains in effect, including any rules that are waived due to the pandemic.

As everyone waits for the vaccine to distribute to the rest of the population, the university reminds everyone to stay patient.

Until supply increases, the wait for an available vaccine dose may be long, so the university reminds everyone to protect themselves by wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance from others, practice good hand hygiene, and avoid indoor gatherings.

The university also reported four new cases of COVID-19 among students and zero among employees since March 10.

There are no residence hall students in quarantine and seven in self-isolation.

Since Aug. 18, there have been a total of 3,030 cases among students and 450 among employees.