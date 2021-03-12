On the Record: March 12, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter Caitlin Crome discusses her story about a University of Iowa alumni working at Bumble, a female-founded dating app, and how the organization has supported her throughout her career. Politics reporter Natalie Dunlap talks her story about that $1.9 million COVID-19 relief package, this stimulus package expanding on who qualifies as dependants to include college students. Brian Grace, a politics reporter, talks about his stories on the higher education-related bills discussed in the Iowa Legislature this session and how the Iowa Caucuses impact the state’s economy. Finally, we hear from Caleb McCullough, the newly named 2021-22 Daily Iowan executive editor, he discusses his time at the DI and his vision for the future.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.